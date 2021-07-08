FNB Protocol Price Tops $0.0014 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FNB Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

