FOAM Price Hits $0.0329 on Top Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. FOAM has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $5,654.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00055424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.40 or 0.00886447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005276 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,573,850 coins. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars.

