Folder Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $835,707.00 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $835,707.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00004004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00124894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00165829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,824.55 or 1.00061602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00956141 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

