FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. FormFactor also reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORM opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

