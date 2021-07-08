Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $191,047,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fortis by 46.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fortis by 80.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fortis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,148,000 after acquiring an additional 719,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Fortis by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41. Fortis has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

