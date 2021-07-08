Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

