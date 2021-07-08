FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 950,019 shares.The stock last traded at $33.67 and had previously closed at $34.50.

FOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $90,032,000. CQS US LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth $48,660,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in FOX by 1,295.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,131 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth $29,052,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 646,302 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

