Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $107.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 28.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.75.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $150.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

