Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

