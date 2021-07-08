Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 232.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 101,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,596,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after buying an additional 262,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,798,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.