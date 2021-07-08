Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 45,200 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.82% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 78,574 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 245,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on PINE shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

