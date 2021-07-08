Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Delta Apparel worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. Research analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

