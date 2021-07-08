Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.21% of The Children’s Place worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

