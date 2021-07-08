Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

NYSE HUBB opened at $186.80 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.34 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.53.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

