Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868,646 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of iHeartMedia worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 738.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 838,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 738,416 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 513,824 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

