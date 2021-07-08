Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

NYSE:NNN opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

