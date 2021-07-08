Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Northrim BanCorp worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 140,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $257.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.62.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

