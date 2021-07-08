Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LECO opened at $134.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

