Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,221,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Northern Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

