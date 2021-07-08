Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Everbridge by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 444,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $48,317,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 779.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after acquiring an additional 237,600 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Everbridge by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 37.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 486,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after acquiring an additional 133,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $144.98 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

