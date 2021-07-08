Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.18% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. 39.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAND shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

SAND stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

