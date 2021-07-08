Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

MANH stock opened at $147.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.55 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.42. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $149.64.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

