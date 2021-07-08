Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 138.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.67% of American National Bankshares worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,061,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71. American National Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $332.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

