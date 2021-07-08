Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 235.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,784 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.71. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

