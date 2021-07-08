Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $85,157,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $92,586,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,329 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.51%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.