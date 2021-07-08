Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.67% of Preformed Line Products worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $75.17 on Thursday. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $369.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

