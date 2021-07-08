Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.51% of The Hackett Group worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.58 million, a P/E ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

