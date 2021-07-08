Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after acquiring an additional 779,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 243,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO opened at $28.68 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

