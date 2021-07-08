Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,463 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 140.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 246,861 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 43.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

