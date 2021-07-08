Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 24,301 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 620.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 104,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

