Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 84,209 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 119.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,209 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of CI Financial worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in CI Financial by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

CIXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

NYSE CIXX opened at $18.11 on Thursday. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

