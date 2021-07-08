Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.60. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

