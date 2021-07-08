Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,159 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,484,000 after buying an additional 130,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 375,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,842,000 after buying an additional 112,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after buying an additional 553,956 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

