Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 150,300 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Oceaneering International worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,421,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 466,666 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 257,517 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

