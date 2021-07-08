Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,770 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $33,856,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $193.72 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $148.56 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

