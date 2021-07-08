Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 20,896 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,896 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.25% of Celestica worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 232,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Celestica by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Celestica by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 123,051 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,322,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 310,233 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLS opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $978.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

