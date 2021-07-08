Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 27,176 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $31.12 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Several research firms have commented on HP. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

