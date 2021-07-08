Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,808 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.34% of Ducommun worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 304.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ducommun stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

