Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 48,972 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,972 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SLM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SLM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period.

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.95 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

