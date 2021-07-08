Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 9,565 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.