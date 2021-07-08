Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.