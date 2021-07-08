Frax Share Price Hits $3.00 on Top Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 50.2% higher against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00009150 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $48.65 million and $17.65 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00124920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00168006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,883.03 or 1.00250056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.35 or 0.00958344 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

