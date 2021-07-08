Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.