French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 18.65 ($0.24). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 18.30 ($0.24), with a volume of 141,053 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

