FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Trading Down 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $30.94. Approximately 60 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

