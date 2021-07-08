FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTAA) Shares Up 0.8%

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTAA)

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

