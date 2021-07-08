Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.21. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 637,209 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTEK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $62.65 million, a PE ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 5.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

