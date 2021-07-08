FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $74.25. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $74.20, with a volume of 13,982 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.14.

About FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.