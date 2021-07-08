Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 213,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,108,000. Daqo New Energy makes up about 1.2% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.31% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DQ. Roth Capital increased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

NYSE DQ traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.89. The stock had a trading volume of 61,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $130.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

