Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $24.51 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.9% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $469.98. The stock had a trading volume of 46,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,710. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

